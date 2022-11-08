Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lunar eclipse could be seen in the sky this morning. This is the last lunar eclipse for 3 years.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes into the shadow of the earth.

NASA says what’s great about a lunar eclipse is you can look at it safely with just the naked eye. The moon will look blood-red during that time.

NASA LRO Project Scientist Noah Petro explained why the moon tuns red.

“So if you go out at sunset tonight, what color does the sky turn? If it’s clear, it turns red. So when you see the red moon during the eclipse, you are seeing the projection of every sunrise and sunset from the earth onto the lunar surface,” Petro said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Petro about the eclipse and more space news.

The moon was at its most red just before 6 a.m. and the eclipse ended at 6:45 a.m.

