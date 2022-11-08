Man sentenced to life in prison in NH hotel deaths

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing two men at a New Hampshire hotel last year.

Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for purposely causing the deaths of Nathan Cashman and David Hanford in August 2021.

Investigators said Luckey attacked Cashman with a machete and strangled Hanford in a hotel room. He was sentenced to state prison for life without the possibility of parole.

Luckey’s lawyers had indicated earlier that there may have been issue related to his competency to stand trial.

