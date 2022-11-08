Many New York voters say they’re looking for change

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many New Yorkers who made their way to the polls on Tuesday said they’re looking for changes.

There was a steady stream of voters in Crown Point and Ticonderoga, even in the middle of the day.

Many of them told WCAX News it’s time for real change, specifically citing issues with the rising cost of goods.

“I think it’s important because of the economy and everything going on,” said Lisa Ashline of Crown Point.

“I’m super excited-- everybody should vote. Everybody should vote,” said Kay Brown of Ticonderoga.

“You want to vote on local issues and local representatives, and it’s just important to use your god-given right,” said Keith Barber of Ticonderoga.

Races people say they’re watching closely include the gubernatorial race and the House race for New York District 21.

Polls in New York are open until 9 p.m.

