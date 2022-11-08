Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voter turnout was steady in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. That’s according to the election officials in Ward 2.

Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy.

Moderators are assigned to every polling place to help ensure the integrity of the process.

“I think it is also important to have transparency in the process, and that is sort of what we are here for, to show the voters that we are just regular voters like them. We are just here to make sure that everybody gets their chance to vote. That their vote counts,” said Crystallee Newton, a Lebanon election moderator.

Polls in Lebanon are open until 7 p.m. However, some polling places in New Hampshire stay open until 8 p.m. Election officials say it could take hours after the polls close before the tight races are decided.

