Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voter turnout was steady in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. That’s according to the election officials in Ward 2.

Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy.

Moderators are assigned to every polling place to help ensure the integrity of the process.

“I think it is also important to have transparency in the process, and that is sort of what we are here for, to show the voters that we are just regular voters like them. We are just here to make sure that everybody gets their chance to vote. That their vote counts,” said Crystallee Newton, a Lebanon election moderator.

Polls in Lebanon are open until 7 p.m. However, some polling places in New Hampshire stay open until 8 p.m. Election officials say it could take hours after the polls close before the tight races are decided.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
Landon Outlaw
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
Heather Smith
Police arrest Vermont woman for alleged fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

x
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
xx
Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote
VT Polls
What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location.
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
Motorcyclist dies in Hoosick Falls crash