Motorcyclist dies in Hoosick Falls crash

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hoosick Falls, New York.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on High Street just North of Danforth Street. Hoosick Falls Police say the operator lost control and hit a telephone pole. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call the police.

The New York State Police are assisting in the investigation.

