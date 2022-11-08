N.H. Attorney General creates election security hotline

File Photo
File Photo(ARC)
By WCAX News Team
Nov. 8, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -In New Hampshire, the attorney general’s office is running a hotline for the election.

A.G. John Formella says voters and elections officials with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the number on your screen.

The hotline is open today from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. If no one answers, you can leave a voicemail.

Formella also says a team of 70 attorneys, investigators, and staff will be around at polling locations across the state to help out this election day.

The hotline number is 1-866-868-3703 and questions or concerns may also be submitted via email to electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.

