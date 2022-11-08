Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you happen to see a toad, keep your tongue in your mouth.

That’s the main message the National Park Service stressed in a Facebook post last month.

While most people probably don’t want to lick a toad, park officials decided to make the announcement, perhaps as a precaution.

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a strong toxin that could lead to serious health threats, including death.

Using the poison from the toads as a hallucinogenic drug is illegal in the U.S, according to a recent report from the New York Times.

