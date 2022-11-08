Sanders: An election of huge consequence

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress.

Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”

“What’s at stake is whether women are able to control their own bodies. What’s at stake is whether we are aggressive on climate change and leaving our kids and grandchildren a habitable planet. What’s at stake is the foundations of American democracy. What’s at stake is whether we have an economy that works for working families or just billionaires. So, to say the least, there’s a lot at stake.”

