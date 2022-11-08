Stowe Mountain Resort to open Nov. 18th

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Resort has set their opening day on the slopes and it’s only 10 days away.

The resort says on Friday, November 18th -- you can get in your first turns of the season.

The four-runner quad ski lift will be turning from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate with music from a DJ at the base of the chair and other first day festivities.

