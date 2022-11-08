Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public.

Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday.

Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry that left three people injured, including Outlaw.

He faces charges including grossly negligent driving with serious bodily injury resulting, DUI and excessive speed. Police say Outlaw is also wanted in Texas for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Police thanked Vermonters for their help and said it was a tip from the public that led them to Outlaw in Coventry.

He was held for lack of $50,000 bail and is due in Orleans County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Related Story:

Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.