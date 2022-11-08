Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 7th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well last week was fun, 13 state champions crowned across three different sports, six football teams punching their tickets to the title games in Rutland next weekend, and plenty of action from the college Fall and Winter sports to boot. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, high school football from Friday. Bellows Falls may have downed Brattleboro to advance to the championship, but the play of the night came from the Colonels. A little bobble on the Terrier handoff here, it ended up in the hands of Justin Packard, and he’s going the other way! 64 yards on the thick six to briefly give Brattleboro a lead.

At number two, we go to the D4 girls soccer final. Leland and Gray captured its first state title in more than 30 years, and senior forward Abby Towle was a big reason why. The Rebel number ten tallied a first half hat trick en route to the 3-0 win, two of them coming directly off free kicks!

And at number one, Winooski boys soccer claimed their first ever state title on Saturday, but they might not have gotten there without one sequence last Wednesday. Tied 1-1 late in the second half, Ahmad Abdilah came up with the massive one on one save, sending the Spartans back the other play. Tremendous passing from Hussein Abdulaziz to Emmanuel Omar to Janvier Mufaume and finally Biladi Tresor led to the winner as the Spartans downed Arlington 2-1. Winooski is the top dog in D4, and they claim this week’s top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.