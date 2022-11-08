Vermont poll volunteers keep elections running on track

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters around the region headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on local, state, and federal races. And it’s the people behind the scenes that help keep elections going strong.

The average person spends maybe 10 or 15 minutes inside their polling location on Election Day. But for some of the poll volunteers in St. Albans town, they’ve dedicated decades to make sure that those 10 minutes go smoothly.

Every Election Day, you can find Gerald Morong at the registration table getting people ready to vote. “Because that’s where you meet people and you get to know people a lot better that way,” Morong said.

He’s been doing it for decades. Whether it’s been 20 or 30 years, he’s been having so much fun, he says he’s lost track. Morong has lived in St. Albans Town for the last 54 years and if there’s a board to sit on, you can bet he’s done it. “I currently am the chairman of the Board of Civil Authority. So, being in that position, it’s good to be here at the polls,” Morong said.

Much like Morong, his co-volunteer Roger Luneau was also looking for a way to serve the town when he started. “It was a job that had to be done,” Luneau said. He says he has been at it since 1976 and that, unsurprisingly, a lot has changed since then. “We didn’t have a machine to count the ballots as they are voted. We’d have tables all over the place counting ballots.”

Luneau says there’s always been special attention to detail to ensure accuracy. But the biggest thing a poll volunteer can do is make everyone feel welcome. “You have to cater to the people and make them happy that they came to vote. At least, that’s my point of view on this,” he said. “And the attitude and enthusiasm of the workers make it smooth.”

While polling for this Election Day took place at the Collins Perley center, officials say the hope for the next Town Meeting Day is to be at the new town hall in St. Albans Bay.

