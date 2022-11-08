Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men and a teenager are being accused of stealing nearly 200 catalytic converters in 15 towns.

Vermont State Police worked with local departments to keep an eye on a car thought to be involved in several of the thefts.

On Oct. 30, state police responded to a single-car crash on Newark Pond Road in Newark. Bradford Police asked VSP to seize the car involved. A search warrant on Nov. 3 allowed officers to look inside and police say they found several stolen catalytic converters.

A search warrant of a home at Franklin Estates in Newark on Nov. 2 reportedly also turned up more stolen parts. Officers report illegal drugs and guns were found as well.

Rusty Perry, Gary Bolton and a 15-year-old boy were all arrested. More suspects could be identified soon.

Police say the suspects are responsible for thefts in 11 Vermont towns, including Orleans, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Ryegate, Wells River, Bradford, Norwich, Berlin, Barre, Shelburne and South Burlington.

Police say the group also stole catalytic converters from Lancaster, Lebanon, Keene and Swanzey, New Hampshire.

