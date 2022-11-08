Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day.

Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election.

I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out.

“I served in the military for 32 years and if you don’t vote you can’t complain,” said J.R. Porter of Morrisville.

Vermonters were out and about for Election Day 2022. I visited Chittenden, Lamoille and Washington counties Tuesday to catch up with voters.

“I voted some Republican and some Democrat. I’m definitely crossing the party lines and I consider myself a bipartisan person,” said Ana Hammond of Morrisville.

“I think we, Vermont, has a really strong governor and I want to support him,” said Kathy Houston of Essex Junction.

“We are voting on a lot of important topics for the community and possibly the country,” said Jonathan Woodcock of Essex Junction.

Voters exercised their civic duty to weigh in on who is representing them, along with issues such as reproductive rights.

“I have voted in every election since I was 18,” said Kelley Lyons of Morrisville. “I think it’s really important as citizens of this country to get out the vote and get the people we want in office representing us.”

“Just doing my civic duty,” said Michael Roscioli of Waterbury. “It’s the foundation of our country; it’s what we need to do to keep things working right.”

With mail-in voting, turnout at the polls was lower, but some said they make sure to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots.

“I don’t particularly like mail-in opportunities because in case there’s some breaking news at the last minute I’d like to be able to factor that into my vote,” said Bill Shepeluk of Waterbury.

The overwhelming theme of what voters told us is that they want the country to be more united and there’s too much division. Many said it was one of the main reasons they were at the polls on Tuesday.

“Hopefully they can work together and work on the issues rather than personalities and parties and things,” said Skip Flanders of Waterbury.

“I think this country is really divided right now and it would be nice to turn that around and get the right people in office so we are headed in a good direction from this point on,” said Sean Gyllenborg of Morrisville.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.