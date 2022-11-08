Vermont’s voter security measures for the midterm elections

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Secretary of State says election integrity is their most important duty, and that a lot is happening behind the scenes to ensure the vote is fair.

Secretary Jim Condos says voters headed inside to cast their ballot should feel confident the election in Vermont will be done fairly and results will be legitimate.

There have been questions about possible voter fraud after the state began sending out ballots to all active registered voters.

Secretary Condos says out of about 370,000 ballots cast in 2020, there were 7 cases of potential voter fraud.

Six of the cases were dismissed and the one person flagged for fraud was caught.

Despite the voter rolls being updated every 2 years, and most recently last year, Condos also says his office has forwarded a list of upwards of 300 dead people still on the list earlier this year.

He told WCAX that information was forwarded to Town Clerks to have those people removed.

As for the physical safety of poll workers and of the Secretary of State’s office Condos says they’re cautious but not concerned.

“Well, I think we’re all on a heightened alert. We’ve sent out memos to the town clerks. And my deputy and I met with law enforcement folks from the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and state police in the last couple of weeks, because we’re all on heightened awareness. We’ve added like $30,000 worth of improvements to this building alone,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos.

Despite the concerns across the country with some poll workers being threatened Condos says that he has not been notified about any threats to election workers in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.