What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most polls opened at 7 a.m. but what is bringing voters to the polls this election?

The people we spoke with said priorities for voting included the senate race, which is a historic one now that senator Patrick Leahy will be stepping down.

Others said they were passionate about voting for or against the reproductive liberty amendment which would enshrine the right to an abortion in Vermont’s constitution.

“Roe. In fact, I have a sign on my balcony that says roe roe roe the vote,” said Kathleen Bachus of Burlington.

Many added that they felt this midterm election was important for preserving democracy.

“I’m worried about where our country is going, that we’ll lose our democracy,” said Sherry Yandow of Williston.

“Pretty much a conservative voter and the people who are voting are nothing but liberals, most of them you know or they have liberal tendencies so it’s difficult,” said John Byrnes of Burlington.

Other voters said they liked reviewing their ballots in their homes so they could spend time researching issues and candidates ahead of time and over the past month or so.

Polls close today at 7 p.m.

