Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle deer season gets underway on Saturday after what officials have said has been a successful bow season so far.
Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin for an update on how the 2022 deer season is going and what to expect in the coming weeks.
Click here for 2022 deer seasons and regulations.
