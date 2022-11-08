Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle deer season gets underway on Saturday after what officials have said has been a successful bow season so far.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin for an update on how the 2022 deer season is going and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Click here for 2022 deer seasons and regulations.

Related Stories:

Wildlife Watch: Deer season preview

Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?

Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators

Wildlife Watch: Tree stand safety for Vermont hunters

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.