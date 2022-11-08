Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle deer season gets underway on Saturday after what officials have said has been a successful bow season so far.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin for an update on how the 2022 deer season is going and what to expect in the coming weeks.

Click here for 2022 deer seasons and regulations.

