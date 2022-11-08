BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunny and seasonable temperatures will continue for the next few days. High pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to warm up into the low 50s after a cold start. Sunny skies will continue through Thursday, with the wind picking up again on Wednesday afternoon with gusts possible over 20mph.

We’ll be watching Tropical Storm Nicole by late in the week as it moves up the coast and along a cold front heading our way from the west. Clouds will thicken up on Friday with rain developing by late in the day. Rain will fall heavy at times on Friday night and into Saturday with rainfall accumulation of one to three inches possible.

Look for lingering clouds on Sunday as the tropical storm exits to our north and east, pulling down colder air for the second half of the weekend. It will look and feel more like November for most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy from Monday into next Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

