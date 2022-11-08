BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The weather will be cooperating - for the most part - on this Election Day. The sky will be blue and the sun will be shining brightly. But it will be a chilly & blustery day. So, bundle up as you head out to the polls.

The wind will settle down tonight, but it will be cold under clear, full-moonlit skies.

Wednesday will feature tons of sun, and it will start to warm back up again.

By Thursday, many spots will crack the 60 degree mark, and it will still be mostly sunny.

It will be a warm Veterans Day on Friday with temperatures getting into the mid-60s, but a round of set weather will be coming in later in the day as what is left of Subtropical Storm Nicole heads up the east coast in our direction. Rain could be heavy at times late Friday, Friday night, and into the first part of Saturday.

We will be drying out for the second half of the weekend on Sunday, but it will also be cooler again. There may even be a few snowflakes in the mountains on Sunday.

Grab a jacket and get out and vote today! -Gary

