Addison County school district merger shot down

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of two Addison County school districts Tuesday decided not to merge.

Voters in both the Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District voted ‘no.’

The districts have seen enrollment decline for years and a merger study committee said they’d be better together. Voters disagreed:

MAUSD: 1115 Yes 2281 No

ANWSD: 771 Yes 2001 No

