Addison County school district merger shot down

File Photo
File Photo(WTOC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of two Addison County school districts Tuesday decided not to merge.

Voters in both the Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District voted ‘no.’

The districts have seen enrollment decline for years and a merger study committee said they’d be better together. Voters disagreed:

MAUSD: 1115 Yes 2281 No

ANWSD: 771 Yes 2001 No

Related Story:

School district merger on the ballot in Addison County

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

SDF
Stefanik wins 5th term: What's next for the North Country?
SDF
Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems
File photo
Vt. Democrats win record number of Statehouse seats, veto-proof majority
A group aimed at improving treatment for eating disorders in Vermont wants to hear from you.
Working group wants Vermonters to weigh in on eating disorder treatment
mm
Working group wants Vermonters to weigh in on eating disorder treatment