After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. That includes the races for governor and both congressional districts, and in a contentious race for U.S. Senate.

Granite State voters did exactly what they are known for-- they split their tickets, siding with the Republican for governor and the Democrats in the other major contests.

Of course, the race for U.S. Senate was the big one where incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan came out on top to win a second term. The margin of victory in the contest was much larger than expected. It’s clear that undeclared voters broke toward Hassan at the ballot box. Hassan has often touted her reputation of being independent-minded.

It was a contentious campaign with Hassan often calling her Republican opponent Don Bolduc extreme, and the former brigadier general in turn calling Hassan a liar. But she was gracious in her victory.

“I want to take a minute to thank Don Bolduc for a hard-fought campaign and no, guys, I want to thank Don Bolduc for his service to our country. We have our differences but we share a love of country,” Hassan said.

I spoke with a campaign staffer immediately afterward about that moment which appeared to put politics aside and country ahead of party. She responded by saying in her opinion, that’s exactly why Hassan was reelected because it’s exactly what this country needs.

Most of Hassan’s victory speech focused on fiscal issues as priorities for her second term.

“To build an economy that works for everyone, to help families and small businesses with the cost that they face, to foster innovation, to invest in our workforce and to ensure that we make more things in America,” she said.

In the other major races in New Hampshire, incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to victory. So did incumbent Democratic Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas.

