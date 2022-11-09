Becca Balint won the House seat, a long road waits for her in D.C.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -In the race for U.S. House, Becca Balint has come out on top.

She beat Madden by a large margin. He prided himself on being an anti-war and anti-establishment independent.

Senator Balint is the first woman to be represented in congress on behalf of Vermont. She’s also the first open LBGTQ person representing the state on a national scale.

Balint has an extensive history in lawmaking, she currently serves as the state senate president and has passed laws surrounding gun safety and affordable housing.

Control of Congress was at stake in the election, with Republicans and Democrats fighting over power in Washington.

The polls are too close to call nationwide as of now, but if Democrats become the minority in the House, UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says it will be an uphill battle and notes that Peter Welch’s past 2 terms were spent in the majority.

“Becca doesn’t immediately get to waltz into the same positions that Peter Welch has, you know, he started on other committees and worked himself up to that. So it’s gonna take a lot of work... Becca is going to be trying to find issues that can capture the attention both of voters here in Vermont but also nationwide,” said Garlick.

Balint is taking Congressman Welch’s seat which hasn’t been open in 16 years. Her platform is based on keeping Vermonters healthy and social justice, to name a few.

