Becca Balint won the House seat, a long road waits for her in D.C.

File Photo
File Photo(MARIA_FRENCH | wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -In the race for U.S. House, Becca Balint has come out on top.

She beat Madden by a large margin. He prided himself on being an anti-war and anti-establishment independent.

Senator Balint is the first woman to be represented in congress on behalf of Vermont. She’s also the first open LBGTQ person representing the state on a national scale.

Balint has an extensive history in lawmaking, she currently serves as the state senate president and has passed laws surrounding gun safety and affordable housing.

Control of Congress was at stake in the election, with Republicans and Democrats fighting over power in Washington.

The polls are too close to call nationwide as of now, but if Democrats become the minority in the House, UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says it will be an uphill battle and notes that Peter Welch’s past 2 terms were spent in the majority.

“Becca doesn’t immediately get to waltz into the same positions that Peter Welch has, you know, he started on other committees and worked himself up to that. So it’s gonna take a lot of work... Becca is going to be trying to find issues that can capture the attention both of voters here in Vermont but also nationwide,” said Garlick.

Balint is taking Congressman Welch’s seat which hasn’t been open in 16 years. Her platform is based on keeping Vermonters healthy and social justice, to name a few.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

File Photo
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
File Photo
How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?
David Zuckerman/File
Zuckerman declares victory, returns to lt. governor post
Billy Jones has been reelected in New York's 115th Assembly District.
Jones reelected in New York’s 115th Assembly District