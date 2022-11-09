Berlin cop who murdered his ex previously spoke of killing her, colleague says

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators.

Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But in September 2020 Rhoden recounted Strock saying he has thought about shooting [Fandino] and himself. Not long after, on October 12, 2020, Strock drove his cruiser to Fandino’s Barre apartment, shot her multiple times with his service weapon, and then fatally shot himself.

Two years later, Fandino’s children are suing the town of Berlin and its police department for negligence, saying they failed to protect their mother from a crime that could have been prevented.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

