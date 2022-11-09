Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Burlington Tuesday approved by a 75% margin a $165 million bond to build a new high school to replace the building shuttered two years ago by PCB contamination.

The unofficial final vote was 11,903 to 3,781.

Burlington’s mayor and school officials Tuesday night expressed gratitude to voters. “Today’s vote gives us great confidence in the future and a clear direction forward for our students, staff, and community. It is clear that you have heard the need and are ready to answer the call. As we move forward, you have our word that we will work hard to keep the impact of this project down as much as possible while delivering a beautiful building that supports community connection and deeper learning for all. You have held up your end of the bargain and we will hold up ours as well!” BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a statement.

BHS was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination, sparking a statewide conversation and new laws last year to take a comprehensive look at the toxic chemical in all of Vermont’s aging schools. BHS students last year began attending school in the old Macy’s department store until a new school is ready.

Burlington School Board Chair Clare Wool has said they are committed to exploring every avenue possible to raise funds to offset the $165 million price tag, whether it be state or federal funding, or settlement money from future PCB lawsuits. “To keep Burlington a livable city for everyone, not just for families with children, we now need our state and federal elected officials to allocate the $32m that has been earmarked for PCB contamination. We are the only school that has been shut down by the State health department and we need the State’s help. This is not political, Burlington cannot be forced to shoulder this contamination expense alone,” Wool said in a statement Tuesday night.

The bond will raise taxes for the average homeowner in the city by $800 a year.

The district plans to publish an RFQ on Wednesday asking for qualified subcontractors to begin working on the project and plans to move forward with plans to begin demolition by January.

