Chittenden County voters approve upgraded recycling facility for CSWD
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County voters on Tuesday gave an overwhelming stamp of approval to build a new recycling sorting facility.
The $22 million sorting facility will replace the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s 30-year-old facility.
Tuesday night, CSWD said initial results showed more than 80% of voters were in favor of the ballot initiative.
