Chittenden County voters approve upgraded recycling facility for CSWD

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County voters on Tuesday gave an overwhelming stamp of approval to build a new recycling sorting facility.

The $22 million sorting facility will replace the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s 30-year-old facility.

Tuesday night, CSWD said initial results showed more than 80% of voters were in favor of the ballot initiative.

