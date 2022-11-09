Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position.

Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia.

Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently as former AG T.J. Donovan’s chief of staff. During the campaign, she wanted to ensure the state’s criminal justice system reflects Vermonters’ values, with a focus on protecting consumers, and attention toward domestic violence prevention and criminal justice reform.

Gov. Phil Scott appointed Susanne Young to fill the seat following Donovan’s resignation earlier this year to work in the private sector.

Tagliavia, who did not attend law school and is not a member of the Vermont Bar, was recruited by the GOP to run in the general election replacing the placeholder candidate H. Brooke Paige, who won the primary.

