Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day

Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion.
By Alexandra Montgomery and Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion.

Jared Carter, a Vermont Law School professor and constitution expert, explains what happens now.

