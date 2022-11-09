Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race

Sarah Copeland Hanzas/File
Sarah Copeland Hanzas/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brook Paige Tuesday.

Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige.

The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for the past 18 years representing Bradford. She ran for the open seat being vacated by Jim Condos. She says she wants to focus on issues including making sure civics education is taught in schools and creating a voter guide for Vermonters.

Republican H. Brook Paige, a perennial GOP ballot placeholder candidate, also ran this year for treasurer.

Related Story:

Campaign Countdown: Vt. Secretary of State

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX studio the morning after her win over Liam...
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX studio the morning after her win over Liam...
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Senator Dan Stec/File
Stec wins NY Senate 45 District race
Advocates are urging Vermont voters to support a constitutional amendment banning slavery.
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day
Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on...
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day