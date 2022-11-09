Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brook Paige Tuesday.

Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige.

The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for the past 18 years representing Bradford. She ran for the open seat being vacated by Jim Condos. She says she wants to focus on issues including making sure civics education is taught in schools and creating a voter guide for Vermonters.

Republican H. Brook Paige, a perennial GOP ballot placeholder candidate, also ran this year for treasurer.

