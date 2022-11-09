DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Amid midterm show of Democratic strength, warnings for Biden