Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting-turned-car-crash in Rutland Monday evening left a Brooklyn, New York, man dead. It’s a neighborhood known for drug problems and police say they are paying attention to neighbors’ concerns.

Rutland resident Samantha Mears says she came home Monday night to an active homicide investigation. “They had everything set up here. I had to get permission just to get into my own house,” she said. “There has been drug activity and that sort of stuff going on but I never thought something like that would happen, especially in my own front yard.”

Police have identified the shooting victim as 26-year-old Johnathan Naranjo. They say he was shot behind the wheel of his car near Emmet Street and that he drove until on he plowed into a parked car at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and State Street.

“We’re continuing to follow up on tips that are coming in to us,” said Vermont State Police Captain Scott Dunlap. He says there are currently no suspects in the case. “We’ll continue to follow up on tips and interviews, also surveillance and videos are huge in a case like this.”

Rutland City Police say that while it’s a state police case, Naranjo was known to officers as well as the area where the shooting took place. “It’s certainly an area of the city that gets our attention,” said Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.

Federal investigators and the local police raided 116 State Street as part of a drug investigation two weeks ago. And in June another homicide took place on nearby Baxter Street.

Kilcullen says he is hearing from residents in that area that they appreciate the department’s presence there and he says he wants to keep the line of communication open between the neighborhood and his officers. “Just continue to call us when something doesn’t look right,” he urged.

It’s Rutland’s second homicide of the year, bringing the state total to 20, well above the 10 year average of about 12.5

