Downtown revitalization effort reaping rewards in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The City of Plattsburgh is starting to see some progress in affordable housing and other economic development from a major state grant over the past several years.

“We want to see our community thrive and look good and be proud of it.” said Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest. He says the city is using $10 million through New York state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to meet that goal. Over the last six years, the city has put that money into several different projects, like adding more affordable housing. “This program really helped to put more of these units -- that some of them were not online at all. I don’t believe that any unit in this building was available. But this building for years was boarded up, not being used.”

One building renovated through the DRI on Clinton Street now serves as both a commercial and residential building -- a project spearheaded by the building’s owner, Randy Carter. “We rebuilt the building structurally, all new finishes, all new mechanicals. We dealt with asbestos and lead in the structural issues. It’s a very good program if you can execute it, that’s the main thing,” Carter said.

On top of housing, other funds were used to renovate a building that will house a new brewery. The city also dedicated about $1.9 million to build the Betty Little Art Park and add new signage in the downtown. While some projects are getting the finishing touches, others -- like the $4 million Durkee Street project -- are tied up in litigation.

The latest hold-up stems from environmental concerns about the project disrupting the loon population and the harmful effects that soil removal could have. “The DRI is not the Durkee Street project. The DRI, as a whole, is a $10 million project and $6 million of that has gone into these projects that have improved businesses, improved apartments, improved the look and feel and placemaking of downtown,” Rosenquest said.

The city is still working to finalize the Riverwalk portion of the DRI that will run along the Saranac River. Construction is set to start this coming spring.

