Vermont Gov. Phil Scott cruises to fourth term

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has won his fourth, two-year term in office.

The incumbent declared victory Tuesday night in his race against Democrat Brenda Siegel.

The Republican Scott became governor in 2017 after serving as lieutenant governor and years in the Legislature. Since being elected, Scott has focused on minimizing Vermonters’ tax burden, ensuring that the vulnerable are helped and growing the economy. Scott led Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic and won high marks from members of both parties for helping the state avoid some of the harshest impacts felt by other states.

Although a Republican, Scott has butted heads with the Vermont GOP over issues including gun control and abortion. He was also a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Democrat Brenda Siegel, a progressive activist who has focused on issues like housing, ending the opioid crisis, and fighting climate change, ran for governor in 2018, coming in third in a four-person primary. In 2020, she ran for lieutenant governor, again coming in third in a four-person race.

Speaking to her supporters Tuesday night, Siegel said despite not winning the race, she won in bringing attention to important issues.

