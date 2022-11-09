Hassan clinches key NH Senate seat

Sen. Maggie Hassan/File
Sen. Maggie Hassan/File(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate.

With half the vote counted, Hassan was leading by a 12-point margin and CBS News called the race. In a victory speech, Hassan thanked her supporters and challenger Don Bolduc. She vowed to continue serving all Granite State residents regardless of party.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a former Granite State governor, has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win. Her primary message during the campaign was pointing out what she calls her opponents’ extreme views on abortion and support of former President Trump’s election fabrications.

Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election and has never held elected office.

The New Hampshire race, along with a handful of other swing states including Pennslyvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, are expected to determine control of the Senate.

Related Stories:

Campaign Countdown: Meet the NH candidates for US Senate

Rhetoric vs. record: Senate nominees debate in New Hampshire

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
Landon Outlaw
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik-File photo
NY Rep. Elise Stefanik wins 5th term
Michael Pieciak/File
Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer
Chittenden County voters on Tuesday gave an overwhelming stamp of approval to build a new...
Chittenden County voters approve upgraded recycling facility for CSWD
x
Balint claims victory