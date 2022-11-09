Hassan clinches key NH Senate seat

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate.

With half the vote counted, Hassan was leading by a 12-point margin and CBS News called the race. In a victory speech, Hassan thanked her supporters and challenger Don Bolduc. She vowed to continue serving all Granite State residents regardless of party.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, a former Granite State governor, has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win. Her primary message during the campaign was pointing out what she calls her opponents’ extreme views on abortion and support of former President Trump’s election fabrications.

Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election and has never held elected office.

The New Hampshire race, along with a handful of other swing states including Pennslyvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, are expected to determine control of the Senate.

