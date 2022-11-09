Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. Adam Sullivan introduces us to one woman who is directly reaping the benefits.

For the past 50 years, tens of thousands of cancer patients have received care at Dartmouth Health, and that treatment and research continue every single day.

“Once that word is out, it will sit on your shoulders and it will sit on your shoulders for the rest of your life,” said Karen Blum, recalling the shock when she received her breast cancer diagnosis. Because she was already volunteering at the Medical Center at that time, her choice of care was easy. “The surgery went well, I barely made it into stage one. I realized how lucky I am.”

Blum is one of the countless patients who have walked through the center’s doors over the past 50 years. “Cancer treatment does even resemble what it was from when I did my training 25 years ago, it’s completely different,” said Dr. Linda Vahdat, the center’s deputy director. She says cancer is not just one disease but more like hundreds. “What it has sort of moved away from is from a one-size-fits-all, to really personalized therapy on multiple different levels.”

And thanks to research -- which is a big part of what goes on at the center -- doctors are learning more about the genetics behind the illness. “Things where we really need a lot of work are things like brain tumors and pancreatic cancer,” Vahdat said.

And she says what sets Dartmouth apart -- aside from the world-class care -- is its inviting space and advocacy for patients. Blum agrees. “It also provides what I like to call ‘the club that no one wants to belong to.’ And that club, the minute they find out you are one of them, we have an unspoken language,” Blum said.

And the experts say, as research continues, 50 years from now, it is possible that all types of cancer will be curable.

