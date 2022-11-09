Hoffer reelected to sixth term as Vt. auditor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer was elected to a sixth term in office Tuesday.

Hoffer won by a 65% margin over his Republican challenger Richard Morton.

The Democrat was first elected auditor in 2011. In addition to his office’s financial audits, Hoffer has authored a number of investigative reports looking into state government waste on issues including COVID relief, OneCare spending, and the state’s Employment Growth Incentive Program,

Republican Richard Morton, a former minister and banker, was picked by the Vermont GOP to run for after he lost a state Senate primary in Windham County.

Related Story:

Campaign Countdown: Vermont auditor

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.