Hoffer reelected to sixth term as Vt. auditor

Doug Hoffer/File
Doug Hoffer/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer was elected to a sixth term in office Tuesday.

Hoffer won by a 65% margin over his Republican challenger Richard Morton.

The Democrat was first elected auditor in 2011. In addition to his office’s financial audits, Hoffer has authored a number of investigative reports looking into state government waste on issues including COVID relief, OneCare spending, and the state’s Employment Growth Incentive Program,

Republican Richard Morton, a former minister and banker, was picked by the Vermont GOP to run for after he lost a state Senate primary in Windham County.

Related Story:

Campaign Countdown: Vermont auditor

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

Charity Clark/File
Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest
File Photo
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
File Photo
Becca Balint won the House seat, a long road waits for her in D.C.
File Photo
How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?