Hoffer reelected to sixth term as Vt. auditor
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer was elected to a sixth term in office Tuesday.
Hoffer won by a 65% margin over his Republican challenger Richard Morton.
The Democrat was first elected auditor in 2011. In addition to his office’s financial audits, Hoffer has authored a number of investigative reports looking into state government waste on issues including COVID relief, OneCare spending, and the state’s Employment Growth Incentive Program,
Republican Richard Morton, a former minister and banker, was picked by the Vermont GOP to run for after he lost a state Senate primary in Windham County.
