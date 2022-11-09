How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 300,000 Vermonters cast a ballot in top races on Election Day.

The race for U.S. Senate between Congressman Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy brought out the most voters.

99% of precincts are now reporting on the Secretary of State’s website, reporting nearly 292,000 votes were cast in the U.S. Senate race.

The race with the second largest turnout was for governor, and then the race for U.S. House.

Secretary of State Jim Condos says midterm elections don’t usually have as much participation as a presidential year and that COVID or the flu could have kept some people home.

But he expected a good turnout based on early voting and what’s on the ballot.

“But if you compare versus the last midterm election, which was 2018, the total early ballots returned was 72,000. We’re already more than double of that. So, you know, we expect to see a good turnout. The other key factors are obviously the number of races, but how competitive those races are. And then this year, you also have two constitutional amendments which will also drive turnout,” said Secretary Condos

Secretary Condos wasn’t on the ballot this year because he’s retiring.

Sarah Copeland-Hanzas is taking over, winning 65 percent of the vote against H. Brook Paige.

