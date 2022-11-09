NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

Florida, already hard-hit by Hurricane Ian, braces for a rare November storm. (Source: CNN, WPBF, TWITTER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.

The rocket was moved back to the launch pad last week, and NASA was aiming for a launch attempt early Monday.

But on Tuesday, the space agency said it was delaying the launch until at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit Florida’s Atlantic coastline as a Category 1 hurricane over the next few days. The space center is under a hurricane warning but NASA is keeping the rocket at the launch pad. NASA said the rocket is designed to withstand heavy rains and high wind.

The $4.1 billion mission will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years. It is NASA’s biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Dems hold key governors’ mansions, suburban House districts
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
A suspect is in custody. Police have not said whether the suspect is a student.
High school student killed in apparently targeted shooting in Seattle