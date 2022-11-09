Peter Welch to fill Leahy’s seat, but can he fill his shoes?

Congressman Peter Welch is moving from the House to the Senate. He beat Gerald Malloy to win the U.S. Senate Seat, securing 69% of the vote.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is moving from the U.S. House to the U.S. Senate. He beat Republican Gerald Malloy to win the U.S. Senate seat, securing 69% of the vote.

Welch is taking over for Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring. He has big shoes to fill because Leahy was the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, meaning he has large control over where federal funds go. He’s sent millions of dollars to help Vermonters, and Welch won’t be entering with the same level of seniority.

Patrick and Marcelle Leahy introducing Senator-elect Peter Welch Tuesday night in Burlington.
Patrick and Marcelle Leahy introducing Senator-elect Peter Welch Tuesday night in Burlington.(WCAX)

UVM assistant political science professor Alex Garlick says Welch’s over a decade of experience in Congress makes him a good fit to get off to a good start, even when it comes to filling Leahy’s shadow.

Garlick also expects Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, to work well together.

“He knows how Capitol Hill works. He knows how the Senate and the House work together. He knows who’s in the White House. And I wouldn’t anticipate him, even though he is not going to be coming in with much seniority, I expect him to get his work done sooner than some of his colleagues,” said Garlick.

In his role as Vermont’s lone congressman, Welch has been an advocate for common-sense gun safety reform and renewable energy.

Related Stories:

Welch captures Senate seat

Vt. US Senate candidates debate on WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX studio the morning after her win over Liam...
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX studio the morning after her win over Liam...
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Senator Dan Stec/File
Stec wins NY Senate 45 District race
Advocates are urging Vermont voters to support a constitutional amendment banning slavery.
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day
Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on...
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day