Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.

With 53% of the vote counted, Pieciak was leading by a 64% margin and declared victory.

Pieciak, the former commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation, will fill the open seat left by Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce, who announced her departure earlier this year after 11 years in the position.

Pieciak was born and raised in Brattleboro and although this is his first run for elected office, he is no stranger to the political scene. He held the top job at DFR since 2016 and took on a prominent role in the Scott administration’s COVID response. He has said he would leverage the office to tackle some of the state’s thorniest problems including housing, child care, climate resiliency, and state pension obligations.

H. Brooke Paige, a perennial GOP ballot placeholder candidate, also ran this year for secretary of state.

