Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd and Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night.

The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide.

The shooting took place at about 4:15 p.m. near State Street and Cleveland Avenue. Rutland Police say Naranjo was behind the wheel when the shooting took place and that he crashed.

No one is currently in custody.

Related Story:

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

