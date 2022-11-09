Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact

File Photo
File Photo(Photos provided)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for Vermont governor, Phil Scott keeps his job.

While this isn’t surprising for an incumbent candidate, his challenger still made a mark.

UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says despite Scott’s win, his Democratic competitor Brenda Seigle put up a spirited campaign. He says she brought issues to the forefront that other candidates haven’t, like those surrounding Vermonters experiencing homelessness.

“I think her loss reflects less on her and more of just how Phil Scott has really a has a powerful position in the state where he’s he’s barely being challenged. You know, Phil Scott had the fewest yard signs of anyone in and around Burlington, this election and really also didn’t face a challenge within his own party. And so Phil Scott is really the tone setter for the province at this point and it’s hard to see who’s gonna challenge him in the future,” said Garlick.

The governor race occurs every 2 years so the Democrats have a chance to put up another race then. But Garlick says Scott remains mostly uncontested, especially with big-name democrats like Welch and Balint looking for national seats.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
File Photo: Catalytic converter
Vermont State Police: Arrests made in 200 catalytic converter thefts
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters

Latest News

File Photo
Becca Balint won the House seat, a long road waits for her in D.C.
File Photo
How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?
David Zuckerman/File
Zuckerman declares victory, returns to lt. governor post
Billy Jones has been reelected in New York's 115th Assembly District.
Jones reelected in New York’s 115th Assembly District