Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reelected in New York

Sen. Chuck Schumer-File photo
Sen. Chuck Schumer-File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected to a fifth term, easily defeating a little-known Republican political commentator.

Schumer is the Senate majority leader and will keep that post only if the Democrats retain control of the chamber after Tuesday’s election.

The New York Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 1998. He hasn’t faced a serious challenge since then.

His opponent this year was Republican Joe Pinion, a former host on the conservative network Newsmax who has never held elective office.

