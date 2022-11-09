Stec wins NY Senate 45 District race

Senator Dan Stec/File
Senator Dan Stec/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, on Tuesday won re-election to his 45th District seat, which includes Essex, Clinton, and Franklin Counties.

Stec bested his Democratic challenger Jean Lapper by a nearly 22-point margin.

Stec was first elected in 2020. He told supporters Tuesday night he believes the win represents the North Country rejecting the policies of Albany, including high spending and denying the crime problem caused by Democrats, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

Lapper is a CPA and small business financial adviser from Queensbury.

