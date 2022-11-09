NY Rep. Elise Stefanik wins 5th term

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik-File photo
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik-File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has won her fifth term in office.

The Republican incumbent declared victory over Democrat Matt Castelli late Tuesday night.

The Republican representing New York’s 21st Congressional District took office in 2015 as a moderate and the youngest member of Congress. She has since become a fierce defender of former President Donald Trump, taking a prominent role in his first impeachment and later questioning the 2020 election results. She became the third-ranking House Republican last year after Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was removed from the post.

Democrat Matt Castelli campaigned on his 15 years of experience leading counter-terrorism efforts and his work as director of counter-terrorism at the National Security Council in both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

