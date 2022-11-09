Sununu re-elected to 4th term

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(Holly Ramer | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire voters Tuesday re-elected Gov. Chris Sununu to a fourth term.

The Associated Press called the race for Sununu with 14% of precincts reporting.

Sununu defeated Tom Sherman, a doctor and state senator from Rye who made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign. Sununu had signed a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Sununu argued the biggest issue is inflation and said his fiscally responsible leadership had allowed the state to flourish. The only other New Hampshire governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.

Sununu first took office in 2017, following his father’s footsteps in politics. He shocked the political establishment last year when he decided to seek another two-year term instead of running for Senate. During the campaign, the moderate Republican has argued his fiscally responsible leadership has allowed the state to flourish, citing business tax cuts and other measures he said have made the state the envy of the nation.

The only other New Hampshire governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.

Related Story:

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for NH governor

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday.
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.
Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years
Landon Outlaw
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch/File
Welch captures Senate seat
File photo
WATCH LIVE: WCAX Election Special
senpatrickleahy
Sen. Leahy speaks at Democratic celebration
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season