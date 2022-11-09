Sununu re-elected to 4th term

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire voters Tuesday re-elected Gov. Chris Sununu to a fourth term.

The Associated Press called the race for Sununu with 14% of precincts reporting.

Sununu defeated Tom Sherman, a doctor and state senator from Rye who made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign. Sununu had signed a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Sununu argued the biggest issue is inflation and said his fiscally responsible leadership had allowed the state to flourish. The only other New Hampshire governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.

Sununu first took office in 2017, following his father’s footsteps in politics. He shocked the political establishment last year when he decided to seek another two-year term instead of running for Senate. During the campaign, the moderate Republican has argued his fiscally responsible leadership has allowed the state to flourish, citing business tax cuts and other measures he said have made the state the envy of the nation.

