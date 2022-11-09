Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.

Two-year-old Ren is a beloved member of the Cate family. When he’s not playing with his people or snuggling, he likes to spend time outside. “He likes to hang out in my neighborhood and go visit his friends, his cat and dog and people friends. And he would be out for a few hours and come home every night,” owner Ashley Cate said.

But about three weeks ago, Ren didn’t come home which is unusual for the little guy. With temperatures dropping, his concerned family took to the neighborhood to search for him. They had no luck after hours of searching. But Ren is a friendly cat and his mom thought maybe someone had taken him in before a chilly night.

“Days went on and I just kept thinking that he was going to show up. I felt like in my heart that he was OK, but I couldn’t understand where he would be,” Ashley said.

Sometimes, what you’re looking for is right under your nose.

“Really weird, I thought I heard a cat in my yard and I ran outside, and I couldn’t hear it again. So I went back in and didn’t think about it again. And then that night when we were walking with my dog, we could hear him meowing,” Ashley said.

Rallying a group of neighbors to look for the source of the meows, they found Ren hanging out in a storm drain practically in Ashley’s backyard.

Essex police sent someone to raise the grate and neighbors went down with a ladder. But the ladder was too short, and with rising water levels due to rain, Ashley didn’t want to wait for another ladder. With a little creative thinking, they lowered a basket down.

“My other son, Feehan, had the idea to do the basket idea, and I was like, there’s no way he’s going to crawl in that basket... but he did,” Ashley said.

A neighbor captured the rescue on camera as Ren made his way from a partially submerged pipe into the basket.

Fortunately, curiosity did not kill this cat but it did get him stuck in a drain.

“The drains I think go in and then drop down into the sewer system, and so I’m wondering if he got hit by a car or something, crawled in the drain, or was just being curious and then fell down. And they don’t have a way back up,” Ashley said.

While Ren might have loved outdoor adventures in the past, Ashley says those days have come to an end.

“He keeps wanting to go outside and we’re like, nope, you’re an indoor cat now. Sorry, buddy,” she said.

Ashley took Ren to the vet to get checked out. She says he was limping and looked skinny but the vet gave the all-clear and with one antibiotic shot, he’s now on the mend.

