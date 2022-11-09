Voters approve reproductive liberty amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Vermont Tuesday signed off on an amendment to the Vermont Constitution protecting reproductive rights, including abortion.

With 85% of preceincts reporting, Prop 5 -- Article 22 -- had received upwards of 77% of the votes.

It would add a personal reproductive liberty amendment -- titled article 22 -- to the Vermont Constitution.

Although the Vermont measure got rolling in 2019, it gained traction following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. The proposal had to be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures. The final step was Tuesday’s vote.

Residents of California and Michigan are voting on similar constitutional amendments to protect abortion. Voters in Kentucky and Montana are voting to add restrictions.

