Voters approve Vt. constitutional amendment clarifying ban on slavery

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters have approved an amendment to the Vermont Constitution abolishing slavery in any form, a measure that has been in the works for several years and is largely symbolic, according to legal experts.

The measure passed by a more than 89% margin.

The Green Mountain State is known as the first in the nation to abolish slavery in its state constitution in 1777, but supporters of Proposal 2 say language in the constitution leaves open a loophole. Proposal 2, they say, would eliminate “slavery and indentured servitude in any form.”

The proposal had to be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures. The final step was Tuesday’s vote.

