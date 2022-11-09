Voters approve Vt. constitutional amendment clarifying ban on slavery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters have approved an amendment to the Vermont Constitution abolishing slavery in any form, a measure that has been in the works for several years and is largely symbolic, according to legal experts.

The measure passed by a more than 89% margin.

The Green Mountain State is known as the first in the nation to abolish slavery in its state constitution in 1777, but supporters of Proposal 2 say language in the constitution leaves open a loophole. Proposal 2, they say, would eliminate “slavery and indentured servitude in any form.”

The proposal had to be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures. The final step was Tuesday’s vote.

