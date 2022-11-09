Welch captures Senate seat

Rep. Peter Welch/File
(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch will move up to the U.S. Senate after defeating his GOP rival Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called Welch as the winner shortly after the polls closed in Vermont at 7 p.m.

Democrat Peter Welch has represented the state in the House for nearly 16 years and will take the place of Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is leaving the chamber after 48 years. During his years in office, Welch has highlighted his efforts to reach across party lines to find solutions. But he admits that has been a heavier lift following the threats MAGA Republicans pose to democracy.

The 75-year-old Welch is giving up his House seniority to start as a freshman senator. He said his experience is needed in the Senate at a time when he feels the foundation of American democracy is under threat.

Republican Gerald Malloy, who was endorsed by the former president, focused the campaign on reducing the size of the government, the national debt and cracking down on illegal immigration.

