Working group wants Vermonters to weigh in on eating disorder treatment

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group aimed at improving treatment for eating disorders in Vermont wants to hear from you.

We’ve told you about Vermont’s ongoing effort to assess the need for eating disorder care here in the state. In my reporting earlier this year, providers, patients and their families all said Vermont needs more.

The Legislature created a working group to figure it out. They’ve met a few times now and have been taking inventory on what care Vermont has and what it needs.

“We could use more at every level. And now it’s figuring out how do we stratify what the most important needs are and then, you know, kind of provide the Legislature with recommendations on where to begin,” said Dr. Haley McGowan of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

Watch the video to see my full conversation with McGowan.

The next meeting is entirely devoted to public comment. It is on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. It’s a virtual hearing, so you can take part from home. You can also weigh in anonymously.

For a link to the meeting invite or more information, visit The Eating Disorder Workgroup page. There you will find:

  • Information about the workgroup and its charge
  • A calendar of future meetings, links to join the sessions, and upcoming agendas
  • Past meeting minutes, including a list of recommendations created by the workgroup so far.

If you can’t join the meeting Nov. 28, you can share your thoughts with the department at AHS.DMHCommunications@vermont.gov. All communications will remain confidential unless you provide permission to use your name.

